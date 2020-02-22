Catholic Bishop Alberto Rojas will be welcomed to San Bernardino Diocese at a special Mass at noon Monday, Feb. 24 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Those who attend the Mass should arrive at 11:30 a.m. to allow for a 30-minute procession into the church by 30 bishops, two cardinals, two archbishops, priests, altar servers, lectors and others.
The church, which is the largest in the diocese, is often used to host special Masses and events that are expected to attract more than 1,000 people.
Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Papal Nuncio to the United States, will read the apostolic mandate from Pope Francis declaring Bishop Rojas as the coadjutor of San Bernardino.
As coadjutor, Bishop Rojas, who was born in Aguascalientes, Mexico and had been serving as an auxiliary bishop of Chicago since 2011, will assist Bishop Gerald Barnes in the leadership of the diocese until Bishop Barnes’ retirement in June 2021.
Bishop Barnes will be the main celebrant of the Mass and Bishop Rojas will deliver the homily. Los Angeles Diocese Archbishop Jose Gomez will also celebrate Mass.
Archbishop Emeritus Roger Mahony of Los Angeles and Cardinal Blase Cupich will concelebrate the Mass with the bishops.
