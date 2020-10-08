Two carjacking suspects were arrested, one suspect was hospitalized in critical condition with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a Chino Police officer escaped injury after being shot at Thursday morning.
The names, ages and cities of residences of the suspects have not yet been released.
Chino police were called at 5 a.m. to a report of an armed carjacking in the 14000 block of Oaks Avenue, and the first officer on the scene saw three suspects in the area, according to a Chino Police news release.
“One of the suspects fired on the officer, striking the officer’s vehicle,” the news release stated. “The officer was not injured. Officers did not fire on the suspects.”
After the suspects ran, Chino police officers surrounded the area of Oaks and Magnolia avenues from Schaefer to Edison avenues.
One suspect was caught, and a second suspect was found with a self-inflicted gun shot to the head, police said.
The third suspect was taken into custody later in the morning.
“Officers are clearing the immediate area and local residents are free to leave the neighborhood,” police stated at 9 a.m.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons commented on Facebook this morning, "So grateful none of our Police Officers or Community Members were injured during this incident and thankful for our local Law Enforcement Partners at Ontario PD, Montclair PD and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s for their assistance in helping us get these violent suspects into custody so quickly."
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
(This story will be updated as information becomes available).
