Good food, beverages, bouquets of spring flowers and two backdrops glowing with amber lights provided a welcoming environment for more than 170 community members at the Chino Hills State of the City address Tuesday night.
The event was hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the City of Chino Hills.
Mayor Ray Marquez welcomed the audience to the Community Center on Peyton Drive and immediately introduced his wife, Barbara Marquez, who he said he overlooked during his previous address in 2017.
The mayor said the city would be remiss in looking back at its accomplishments over 30 years without acknowledging the city’s early leaders for developing the blueprint for the city’s financial stability, controlled growth, and pathway to success.
He thanked the city’s first mayor, Gwenn Norton-Perry, and Councilmembers Gary Larson and Ed Graham who were in attendance and acknowledged the work of councilmembers who passed away: Mike Wickman, Jim Thalman, and Bill Kruger.
He presented a video featuring all five councilmembers highlighting the city’s accomplishments under the theme: “Tune into 2022: Framing our Future.”
Councilman Peter Rogers spoke about the city’s “family-friendly feel” and how residents eagerly embraced the return to in-person events hosted by the city, including the popular tree lighting ceremony and trick-or-treat at The Shoppes.
He spoke about the landmark celebration of what would have been benefactor Helen McCoy’s 110th birthday that the city celebrated with the purchase of McCoy Equestrian Center for $1.
The opening of the pickleball courts at Vellano Park, and the dedication of the new flagpole donated by the Chino Hills 55+ Club next to the military service monument were highlighted.
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran spoke about the city’s 44 parks and the first inclusive playground coming to Crossroads Park on Chino Hills Parkway and Carbon Canyon Road where children with disabilities can play with children who don’t have disabilities.
She spoke about $10 million received by the city in coronavirus recovery funds that will be used for projects that enhance quality of life.
Councilman Brian Johsz discussed the city’s unique beauty reflected in the parks, trails, and landscaping and the ongoing street improvements to the Los Serranos community where millions of dollars have been spent over the years.
Councilman Art Bennett was not at the event because he wasn’t feeling well, but appeared in the video speaking about the city’s 47,000 trees and the initiation of a new utility bill pay system.
Mr. Marquez, a retired firefighter, spoke about his priority to keep Chino Hills safe from wildfires and making sure that partnership agencies are well-equipped to handle challenges ahead, based on lessons learned in the Blue Ridge Fire of 2020. The fire burned 56 percent of the Chino Hills State Park and threatened homes in the southern area of the city where evacuations occurred.
Fire Chief Dave Williams and Chino Hills Police Captain Garth Goodell spoke of their agencies’ efforts to supply ambulance service and keep the city safe from criminals.
City Manager Benjamin Montgomery spoke about working with legislative leaders to secure dollars to protect the city from wildfires, and city department directors addressed finances, housing projects, redistricting, water conservation efforts, and the new trash contract with Waste Management that will begin July 1.
After the video, the mayor asked a question he often asks residents: “So, what did you guys think?”
He concluded by thanking the city’s community relations team for editing, filming, writing, and producing the entire video in-house.
He presented flowers to the spouses of the council members for “putting up with a lot.”
The highlight of the event, saved for the end, was the introduction of five “unsung heroes.”
The tradition was initiated by Councilman Peter Rogers during his State of the City address in 2018 and has continued each year.
