A 32-year-old Perris man who broke into two Chino Hills homes and barricaded himself inside the second home for about an hour Aug. 27 was arrested and booked on first-degree residential robbery.
Joseph Edward Avila is being held on $200,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is expected to appear in West Valley Superior Court on Tuesday, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino Hills police were called at 10:24 p.m. to the 4600 block of Mesa Boulevard on a report of a man trying to break into a home, said Sgt. Randy Naquin.
“The suspect broke into an occupied home as residents fled,” the sergeant said. “The suspect damaged an unknown amount of property in that home.”
The same man entered a second occupied house, causing the home’s residents to flee, and damaged property inside the house, Sgt. Naquin said.
The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, but surrendered to deputies at 11:20 p.m., Sgt. Naquin said.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.