Early registration is now open for the 15th annual Friends of Steve McQueen Car Show, scheduled for Sunday, June 5 at Boys Republic in Chino Hills. Cost is $55 per car through Monday, Feb. 28; $65 through Sunday, May 22; and $75 on the day of the show. Motorcycle registration cost is $35 through Feb. 28; $45 through May 22; and $55 on the day of the show. Register online at stevemcqueencarshow.com or call Boys Republic at (909) 628-1217.
