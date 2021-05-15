Chino Valley Medical Center registered nurses
Submitted photo

Chino Valley Medical Center registered nurses Claudia Mazano, left, and Laurice Hermino were among dozens of nurses honored May 4 for Nurses Week and National Hospital Week, recognizing frontline healthcare heroes for their sacrifices during the pandemic. A recognition wall at the hospital featured posters thanking the nurses.

