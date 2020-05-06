Five Don Lugo High student-athletes were named Mt. Baldy League Outstanding Seniors and five Ayala High student-athletes earned Palomares League Outstanding Seniors honors for the 2019-20 school year.
Students must excel in the areas of scholarship, academics, community service, leadership and a variety of co-curricular activities to earn the honor.
Don Lugo athletes were Reese Brown (boys’ basketball and boys’ volleyball), Connor Burns (baseball); Ariana Serrano (girls’ soccer, track), Briana Serrano (girls’ soccer and track), and Sarah Velasquez (softball and girls’ tennis).
Ayala High athletes are Sean McLeod (baseball), Gilbert Duran (football), Kobie Hura (softball), Shane Nguyen (boys’ soccer, boys’ tennis), and Amaan Patel (boys’ golf).
