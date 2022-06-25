Chino Valley Fire District firefighters quickly extinguished a one-acre brush fire that erupted around 1:40 p.m. Thursday in an open field behind homes in the 3100 block of Riverside Terrace near Riverside Drive and the 71 Freeway. A contractor performing weed abatement using a small tractor hit a rock, causing a spark and setting off the blaze. No homes were threatened, fire officials said. Firefighters remained on scene for several hours. 

