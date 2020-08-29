A healthcare and day center for elderly people and adults over 18 who are physically and mentally impaired is being proposed in the Chino Hills Marketplace on Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
The 5,829-square-foot facility is planned on the east side of the shopping center in the empty storefront where Empire Bikes was located, next door to Magic Wok, west of Taco Bell.
The center, which could open by the end of the year, will include a 2,782-square-foot hall, a 193-square foot classroom, a 318-square-foot activity and game room, a 136-square-foot kitchen, and five offices.
Those eligible for services are adults with a chronic medical, physical or mental health condition.
Services are free for any adult with full Medi-Cal coverage.
Private pay is also accepted and would amount to approximately $76 a day, not including transportation costs.
The proposed name for the facility is the “Chino Hills Adult Day Health Care Center (ADHC),” said Julie Jaime, program director for the Baldwin Park Forever Young ADHC. The center will offer exercise, board games, bingo, arts and crafts, holiday events and birthday parties, Ms. Jaime said.
“It will be a great place to socialize,” she said.
Breakfast and lunch will be served. Transportation to and from the center will be provided to every participant.
Medical services include physical therapy, occupational therapy, and nutritional services offered by a registered dietician. Nursing services, health education, support groups, and social services are also provided.
Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ms. Jaime said if COVID conditions do not allow in-center services by the time the facility opens, all members will be provided with free daily hot meal deliveries and telephonic weekly wellness checks by a registered nurse and social worker.
The center will also provide care package and activity packet deliveries, as well as other services.
Information: (626) 960-2800 or email forevery oungadhc@gmail.com. The Baldwin Park Forever Young ADHC website is adhcforev eryoung.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.