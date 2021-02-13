The public is invited to attend a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the second workshop on how and where to build 3,720 housing units in Chino Hills over the next 10 years.
Of that number, 2,202 housing units must be built at 20 to 30 units per acre, according to state mandates.
Because there are very few houses in Chino Hills that rent or sell at rates considered affordable, the California Government Code allows cities to use what is called “default” density.
The city’s default density per the state is 20 to 30 units per acre.
At the last workshop, the city identified more than 20 locations for housing.
Discussion items for Tuesday’s workshop will be the continued review of potential sites and a discussion of zoning updates.
Workshops 3, 4, and 5 will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesdays March 2, March 16, and April 6.
Public hearings will be scheduled in June, September and October.
Residents who would like to submit comments should email them to communi tydevelopment@chinohills.org by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and they will be read into the record during the workshop.
To access the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or call (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
The city has established a “housing element” page on its website where residents may find information and links to resources.
The page contains staff reports, power point presentations, and an explanation of how the state allocates housing numbers to cities. Visit chinohills.org/housingelementupdate.
For information, call the community development department at 364-2740.
