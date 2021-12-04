Ray Marquez was selected by his peers as the new mayor for Chino Hills at the city council meeting on Nov. 23.
Councilman Peter Rogers was selected as vice mayor.
The mayor’s first day on the job was Dec. 1 and his term will end Nov. 30, 2022, his second time as mayor since his election in 2013.
He replaces Mayor Brian Johsz.
Unlike Chino, where the mayor is elected, the position is rotated each year in Chino Hills.
If you are a business owner, don’t be surprised to see Mayor Marquez drop in for a visit in the next few months.
“With the COVID impacts ongoing, I want to reach out to the business community and be supportive with city resources,” Mr. Marquez said.
He is known for meeting up with residents and offering his cell number and email: (909) 226-6538 and rmar quez@chinohills.org.
In his last term as mayor, he set up neighborhood meetings to address issues of concern brought up by residents and he intends to do the same this time around.
His first goal is to ensure the community is fully informed about the redistricting process.
He said a demonstration of new mapping tool software will be held during a workshop at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in council chambers.
“We need community input on the new districts,” he said. “I want to get this behind us.”
District lines must be redrawn every ten years based on information from the census. The goal is to distribute populations as evenly as possible into the five council districts while considering demographics and communities of interest.
His second goal is finalizing the Carbon Canyon Road truck traffic issue once and for all.
“I’ve been working on this for five-plus years,” Mr. Marquez said. “I live in Carbon Canyon, and I see how dangerous trucks can be on the S-curves.”
The city is on its second traffic study that is now back in the hands of Caltrans.
“We’re getting near the end and I’m hoping this will be final by the end of my term in 2022,” he said.
His third goal is to continue cultivating relationships with elected officials and leaders on regional transportation boards in San Bernardino and Riverside counties to continue the 71 Freeway to the 91 Freeway.
Mr. Marquez is president of the Inland Empire Division of CalCities, a board member of CalCities, and serves on several transportation boards.
He also wants to complete the process for the fire station proposed for Pipeline Avenue and Soquel Canyon Parkway. “We’re working through it and collaborating with the fire district,” he said.
Mr. Marquez, 65, and his wife Barbara have three grown children and five grandchildren ranging from ages 1 to 5: Bentley, Chloe, Charlie, Hank, and Maddie.
He is a USC fan and enjoys going to football games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.