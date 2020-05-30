With new limits on the number of vendors that can sell “safe and sane” fireworks in the city of Chino, 26 non-profit groups were approved for permits by the Chino Community Services Commission earlier this spring.
The sellers – all serving residents of the city of Chino – will be allowed to sell fireworks during a one-week period up through the Independence Day holiday, Saturday, July 4.
The fireworks are intended for use by families and individuals.
“Safe and Sane” usually means fireworks that do not fly or explode, according to several fireworks manufacturers on the internet. Fountains, sparklers, wheels, smoke and snake items, strobes, ground spinners, novelty fireworks that do not travel, snappers and caps are classified as “Safe and Sane” fireworks, they said.
On March 17, the Chino City Council approved an amendment to the city’s municipal code, decreasing the maximum number of permits to be issued each year from 30 to 25. The reduced number is based on a formula of one booth per 2,500 residents. The city plans to lower the total number of permits through attrition, so non-profit groups already on the list are “grandfathered in” unless they do not meet the criteria for permits or have had violations or other issues in the past year.
Each applicant must meet the following criteria to receive a permit: must be a non-profit organization established for at least one year, the group’s meeting location must be within the Chino city limits, it must have a membership of at least 20 with 50 percent plus one of its members living or working within the city limits, must have permission from the property owner to sell fireworks on the property designated on the permit, must provide liability insurance, must prove that funds raised are to benefit the community of Chino, and must obtain a permit from the Fire Marshal for the sale of fireworks.
On March 15, the city received 28 applications for the permits. Two of those – Casa De Oracion Christiana and Lifesong Community Church – were new applicants. Three groups – New Hope Church, Don Lugo Renaissance/Spirit and Turning Point Church – that had permits in 2019 did not apply for the 2020 selling season.
Because of the new limit on permits, the two new organizations did not receive them.
The following organizations have permits to sell fireworks this year: American Legion Post 299, CHAPPS (Chino High parent, teacher and student group), Chino American Little League, Chino Cowboy Huddle, Chino High School Basketball, Chino High School Pep Squad, Chino High School Band Boosters, Chino High School Sports Boosters, Chino Neighborhood House (food bank), Christ Lutheran Church, Cornerstone Community Church, Don Lugo High School Grad Night, Don Lugo Performing Arts/Band, Don Lugo Sports Boosters, Gavin R. Stevens Foundation (focusing on raising awareness and funds for research to prevent blindness), Living Word Assembly of God, Magnolia Jr. High School After School – PFA, Magnolia Jr. High School Music Boosters, Monte Vista 4-H Council, Nitemares Soccer Club, Parents of Chino Scouts, Parents of Troop 202, Praise Chapel, The Bridge (church), To the Pointe Dance Productions/Mission Sports, and Victory Outreach Church.
