The Chino Hills Police Department will host several “Quality of Life” virtual workshops from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 29; Tuesday, March 30; and Thursday, April 1.
According to Captain John Walker, the police department is driven by proactive goals and would like to team up with the community to review any quality of life concerns.
The police department has hosted these meetings each year, beginning in 2019.
Input collected from residents will assist the police department in addressing law enforcement concerns through prioritized, focused enforcement of laws and ordinances based on top community concerns.
Residents and businesses may select one workshop from the three dates available.
Advanced registraiton is required.
Visit chinohills.org/quali tyoflife to register.
The police department will be prepared to review trending crime concerns in the city.
Information: Crime Prevention Unit, (909) 364-2038.
