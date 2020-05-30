Fullerton police identified the man suspected of stealing a small-engine plane from Chino Airport and running it off the runway at the Fullerton Airport, striking a fence and causing minor damage on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 20.
Christian Estoque, 32, of Covina, was booked into an Orange County jail facility on suspicion of grand theft and theft of an aircraft, Fullerton police said May 21.
The man did not possess a pilot’s license.
Police were called at 3:05 p.m. to Fullerton Airport at 4011 W. Commonwealth Ave., about 25 miles southwest of Chino, on a report of a small plane that ran off the runway and struck a fence on Dale Street on the west side of the airport.
No injuries were reported.
The collision caused a small hole in the fence. The plane, a Cessna 172, had minor damage.
Police talked to the pilot, but he had inconsistencies in his story, Fullerton police said.
“Officers discovered that Mr. Estoque did not possess a pilot’s license,” Fullerton police said in a statement.
Police did not release any details on how the plane was taken from Chino Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information can call (714) 738-6720 or email bclyde@fullertonpd.org.
