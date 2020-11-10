One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant and 15 drivers were cited during a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Nov. 6 in Chino.
Chino police started the five-hour checkpoint at 7:30 p.m. and was held at Riverside Drive and Third Street, west of Central Avenue, police said.
“Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests,” read a Chino Police statement released Tuesday. “The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.”
Fifteen drivers were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license or driving without a license, three vehicles were towed and one arrest was made because of an outstanding warrant.
Chino Police plan to conduct another checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 18.
The location for the checkpoint has not been announced.
“As businesses continue to reopen, including bars and restaurants, impaired driving remains a top traffic safety concern,” the statement read.
A grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Safety Administration funded the checkpoint.
