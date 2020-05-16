Chino police officers say goodbye to Service Officer Ryan Down
Chino Police Department photo

Chino police officers say goodbye to Service Officer Ryan Down (with short sleeve shirt) on his last day with the department on May 2. Officer Down will soon start the Los Angeles Police Department Academy to begin his career as a police officer. He was a Chino Police Explorer, Cadet and a Police Service Officer.

