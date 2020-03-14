The Chino Planning Commission at its 7 p.m. meeting Monday will consider a request by fast food giant In-N-Out Burgers to construct a distribution facility in the Preserve area of south Chino.
The public meeting will be held in council chambers at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
In-N-Out wants to modify a portion of a previously approved industrial park at the southwest corner of Kimball and Mayhew avenues to build a 284,966-square-foot distribution/processing building, a 24,429-square-foot fleet maintenance building, a 66,779-square-foot sharehouse/cookout building, a waste water treatment building and guard houses on the 25.97-acre site.
The request includes an addendum to the Altitude Business Centre’s environmental impact report.
Questions regarding the project may be directed to Andrea Gilbert, senior planner, at 334-3328 or via email at agilbert@cityofchino.org.
Also on the agenda is a request by Chino Preserve Development Company of the Lewis Group of Companies to construct 60 single-family detached residential units on 7.58 acres, and 56 single-family detached residential units on 7.23 acres. The site is generally located south of Market Street, east of East Preserve Loop, north of Legacy Park Street and west of Discovery Park Avenue.
The project is included in the city of Chino’s Preserve Specific Plan, a document that guides development in the Preserve area.
Questions regarding the project may be directed to Kim Le, associate planner, at 334-3330 or kle@cityof chino.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.