The great egret
Photo by Wayne Mass

The great egret is one of the more appreciated birds in Chino Hills where residents often post photos on social media and explain where they have been spotted. This one was photographed by Wayne Mass from his front yard off Ilex Drive near Townsend Junior High. According to Rod Higbie of the Pomona Valley Audubon Society, great egrets are usually found near water where they forage for fish, frogs, invertebrates, and an occasional small bird.  Great egrets were hunted almost to extinction for their plumes in the late nineteenth century sparking conservation movements and some of the first laws to protect birds.

