Students have a month to create posters for the 20th annual City of Chino Hills water conservation design-a-sign contest where the theme is “Every Drop Counts.”
Winning posters from each grade level will be made into signs and displayed at Chino Hills City Hall before being installed at schools and parks throughout the city.
The contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who live or attend school in Chino Hills.
Entries are due by 4 p.m. Friday, March 19.
Due to COVID-19, participants must upload a photo of their entry through an online application at chinohills.org/DesignASign.
Prizes will be awarded.
Teachers with 100 percent participation in their classrooms will be entered into a raffle to win a $100 gift card to Hobby Lobby.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
