Pine Avenue, from Euclid to Johnson avenues, will be widened to six lanes at a cost of $15 million.
The Chino City Council approved the project Tuesday and awarded a $415,275 contract to Proactive Engineering Consultants for civil design services.
Felicia Marshall, associate civil engineer, said widening the road to six lanes will increase traffic flow, relieve traffic congestion, improve the quality of life for the residents in the south Chino area, and increase public safety during flooding events.
Construction will begin once the design is completed and all agency permits are in place, Ms. Marshall said.
She expects it to start in mid-2023.
There is no estimated completion time, she added. Ms. Marshall said staff will have a better idea when the project bid is out.
Ms. Marshall said the project requires additional rights-of-way to expand the roadway to six lanes.
The existing right-of-way varies from 60 to 98 feet. In the ultimate condition, the roadway will require 102 to 139 feet of right of way, she said.
The city will have to coordinate right-of-way acquisitions with property owners including Orange County Flood Control District, Pine Sterling Properties, LLC, and Bos Legacy, Limited Partnership
The project will require permits from the Army Corps of Engineers, Orange County Flood Control District, Caltrans, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and utility companies, she said.
The $15 million cost is based on 30 percent of the plans and includes both the cost of design and construction, Ms. Marshall said.
