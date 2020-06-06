Public comment is sought through July 7 by the city of Chino on the draft environmental impact report for an industrial building project to be located at the southeast corner of Mountain and Bickmore avenues in the Preserve area of south Chino.
Majestic Realty Co. is proposing to develop two industrial buildings of 1,168,170-square-feet and 914,040-square-feet on a 97-acre site that was a former commercial dairy property. A tenant for the project has not been announced.
Known as Majestic Chino Heritage, the project will also include various site improvements, including vehicle drive aisles, landscaping, a water quality/detention basin, truck trailer and passenger vehicle parking areas, outdoor employee break areas, exterior lighting, and signs. Majestic Realty Co. is also seeking a special conditional use permit to allow loading doors facing the public street. Building one will have 248 dock doors and building two will have approximately 146 dock doors.
The ground surface elevations of the buildings’ footprints will need to be raised out of the Prado Dam Reservoir Area, while lowering the elevations of other sites within the reservoir to maintain the reservoir’s overall capacity to hold water that may back up behind the dam during “rare, extreme storm events,” according to city planners.
The project will require the excavation and transport to offsite locations of approximately 609,000 cubic yards of fill dirt. Those excess fill dirt locations include: the southwest and southeast corners of Pine and Johnson avenues, the southwest corner of Chino Corona Road and Cucamonga Avenue, the Chino Corona Road and Comet Avenue intersection, and south of Hereford Drive and west of Hellman Avenue.
The draft environmental impact report (DEIR) is available at https://www.cityofchi no.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/planning/environmental_documents (click on Majestic Chino Heritage Project).
Public comments are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 at City of Chino Development Services Department – Planning Division, 13220 Central Ave., Chino, California, 91710. City planner for the project is Andrea Gilbert. Information: 334-3314.
The Chino City Council is expected to vote on the DEIR and special conditional use permit at its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, July 7 at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.