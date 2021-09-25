Artists Gloria Ing and Sharyn Chan created chalk art murals Sept. 15 at the Walmart store in Chino to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which traditionally falls on the 15 th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar and celebrated by many East and Southeast Asian cultures. Ms. Ing and Ms. Chan each spent about two hours on their murals.
