Two men were killed early Friday morning in a shooting at the Homecoming at the Preserve Complex in Chino, the Chino Police Department reported.
The victims’ names, ages and cities of residences have not been released.
“One of the victims has been identified, but his name is not being released at this time. Detectives are actively working to identify the second victim,” police said in a statement.
Officers were called at 3:37 a.m. to the 16200 block of Homecoming Drive on a report of shots heard, and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
“The officers then received information from the Chino Valley Medical Center that an additional adult male victim arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound,” police reported. “Unfortunately, both male victims were later pronounced deceased.”
Detective collected evidence and were trying to locate witnesses Friday morning, police said.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Mike Infusino 334-3066.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.