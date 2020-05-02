Residential healthcare and senior living facilities in the Chino Valley are imposing strict quarantine measures and cancelling group activities to keep their patients and staff safe from the coronavirus.
Their efforts are paying off because no patients have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the San Bernardino County coronavirus “dashboard” that keeps a daily record of outbreaks.
County spokesman David Wert said facilities that provide residential healthcare, including assisted living centers and rehabilitation facilities, are defined as a nursing home by San Bernardino County.
Only one staff member has tested positive for the virus so far. The employee works at Inland Christian Home in Ontario on Mountain Avenue, just north of Philadelphia Street. It houses numerous Chino Valley residents.
Chief operations officer/administrator Mary Wolff said the staff member had no symptoms of the disease and is quarantined at home. No other staff members or patients of the skilled nursing facility have tested positive, she said.
Congregate Home
The Chino Avenue Congregate Home located at 3408 Chino Ave. is a skilled nursing home licensed for six patients who have severe brain injuries.
“Almost all our patients come to us either in a coma or emerging from a coma,” said director Steve Martinson. “We treat them as if they can hear every word we’re saying. They are eventually weaned off their ventilators.”
The private facility, with patients mostly in their 20s, has been operating across the street from the Chino Hills Animal Hospital in the unincorporated area of Chino, on the Chino Hills border, for five years.
Mr. Martinson said he volunteered to add three beds to his facility during the coronavirus to free up hospital beds for those who need ventilators. He now has seven patients and two vacant beds.
Mr. Martinson said in the last 24 months, 39 patients have been admitted to the residential home and 26 have gone home with their families. “There are a lot of miracles here that nobody can take credit for,” he said. “God works through all our caregivers.”
The success rate has prompted a couple of insurance carriers to contract with the facility and led to the Gold Seal of Approval by the Joint Commission, he said.
Mr. Martinson said the facility has implemented “dramatic protocols” to prevent coronavirus including the installation of a decontamination shower for staff who are coming in from other facilities. “We’re protecting the patients from the staff,” he said.
Mr. Martinson said the markup on the cost of personal protective equipment has become overwhelming.
He has to compete in auctions for good prices and said he would be grateful for donations of face shields, gloves, N95 masks and gowns. He said Barco Uniforms recently donated 100 pairs of scrubs and he is appreciative.
To donate, call 232-3242.
Oakmont
Oakmont of Chino Hills is following all federal guidelines and working closely with the Department of Public Health to ensure procedures follow the most up-to-date medical information available, according to executive director Alexis Perez.
“We are particularly grateful that our residents and their loved ones have entrusted us with their safety, and we are committed to staying ahead of this public health crisis in the days and weeks ahead,” Ms. Perez said. “Oakmont of Chino Hills has no positive COVID-19 cases.”
All meals are being delivered to residents’ apartment homes, cleaning and disinfecting protocols have been enhanced, and only essential health care visitors are allowed in the facility, Ms. Perez said.
All residents, team members and essential visitors are screened for symptoms regularly and all team members wear masks.
“Beyond all these specific measures, our staff is still providing the professional and compassionate care they always have,” she said.
Pacifica
Pacifica Senior Living in the Butterfield area of Chino Hills is 100 percent healthy, said activities director Mary Pabst. “We’ve been in lockdown since the beginning of March,” said Ms. Pabst. “Family members are not allowed in the facility and every health care provider who comes in the front door is screened.”
Everyone wears masks, dining rooms are shut down, and residents eat meals in their rooms, she said.
Ms. Pabst said many of the residents are afraid and do not understand why they cannot gather together.
She said the facility is having a difficult time finding Clorox wipes and Lysol spray, but they have plenty of masks. Those who would like to donate may contact her at 247-1556.
Representatives for Pacifica Senior Living Hillsborough on Central Avenue in Chino and Trellis Chino rehabilitation facility on Walnut Avenue did not return phone calls.
