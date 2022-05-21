A community celebration with goodie bags and music will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 23 at the Chino Airport outlining San Bernardino County’s plan for future improvements.
The event will be hosted by San Bernardino County Airports.
Board of Supervisors Chairman and Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman will discuss the county’s vision to invest in the Chino Airport.
The airport is one of the largest and busiest airports in the region, making it a leading general aviation airport of choice for independent pilots, students, trainers, and corporate users, said county public information officer David Wert.
The airport has a rich legacy in the history of aviation, he said.
During WWII, the airport was home to the Cal-Aero Academy that trained military pilots in the 1940s.
The celebration will be held in front of Gate 3 at Chino Airport on the south end of Cal Aero Drive.
Cal Aero Drive will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to noon.
Parking will be available in the east public parking lot along Cal Aero Drive.
Chino Airport is located at 7000 Merrill Ave.
Information: county public information officer David Wert, (909) 387-4842 or email dwert@cao.sbcounty.gov.
