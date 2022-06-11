One acre of dry brush burned Wednesday afternoon in an open field along El Prado Road in Chino between Kimball and Pine avenues.
The cause of the 2:02 p.m. blaze is under investigation, according to Chino Valley Fire District spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
“Firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread and worked on full containment and extinguishment,” Ms. De Guevara said.
No structures were threatened, but firefighters found several barrels with an unknown substance near the fire.
“The barrels were not impacted by the fire, however, Chino Valley Fire’s hazardous materials team was dispatched to ensure the contents of the barrels did not pose a threat,” the spokeswoman said.
El Prado Road was closed between Kimball and Pine until 8 p.m.
