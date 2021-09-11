The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Diamond Bar City Hall at 21810 Copley Drive. Those who cannot attend may join by telephone (for listening only), by calling (562) 247-8422 and entering access code 120147247.
Those who wish to provide public comments may send them by email to cityclerk@diamondbarca.gov by 5 p.m. the day of the meeting.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority is the governing body of the 2,500-acre cattle ranch on both sides of Grand Avenue in Chino Hills and Diamond Bar.
The Authority consists of councilpersons and officials from Chino Hills, City of Industry, and Diamond Bar.
The Authority will discuss reimbursement agreements for property maintenance services and consider giving the executive director signing authority of up to $25,000.
Industry city manager Troy Helling has retired and will be replaced by new city manager Joshua Nelson who will serve as the Authority’s administrative director.
(0) comments
