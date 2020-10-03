The Chino Hills Planning Commission will conduct a design review at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 for two Habitat for Humanity homes for veterans to be built on vacant land at 4528 and 4628 Fairway Boulevard in Los Serranos.
After the discussion, the commission will hold a workshop on accessory dwelling units.
The commission will meet in council chambers and the public will meet online.
The city donated the lots to Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity in 2013.
Both houses are now being proposed as single-story 1,068-square foot three-bedroom homes with an attached 466-square foot two-car garage.
(The plans previously called for two-story homes.)
The houses have been designed to provide protection from errant golf balls coming from the adjacent Los Serranos Golf Course.
To participate in the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting code 87939548952.
