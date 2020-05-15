Victory Outreach members pray for community

Chino Valley Medical Center housekeeping staff members Patricia Mancilla and Raquel Arriaga were moved to tears by prayers lifted up for hospital workers and patients amid the coronavirus outbreak by members of a local church on Saturday in front of the medical facility in Chino.
“Very, very beautiful,” Ms. Mancilla said of the prayers and songs offered by members of the Chino church. Ms. Arriaga said it made her cry in gratitude.
Members of the church prayed and sang near the entrance to the hospital’s emergency room, as others lined Walnut Avenue in front of the hospital, offering prayers and holding signs for hospital employees, patients, first responders, and city leaders.
That same day, members of the congregation prayed for firefighters in front of the Chino Valley Fire District’s main office in the Chino Hills Government Center, for essential workers in front of the 99 Cents Only Store on the corner of Central Avenue and Philadelphia Street in Chino, and for hospital patients and healthcare workers in front of Kaiser Permanente Ontario Medical Center.
Daniel Nakama, associate pastor for the church, said there were about 80 members of the congregation at Chino Valley Medical Center and about 20 to 30 at each of the other sites.
He said the prayers were part of a worldwide movement that day, requested by Victory Outreach leaders. Pastor Nakama said members of other Victory Outreach churches also surrounded Los Angeles City Hall, praying for that city and those involved in fighting the virus.
Members of the Chino church have individually visited COVID-19 patients at local hospitals, Pastor Nakama said. They have also offered food giveaways for those affected by the negative economic impact of the virus.
They will hold a drive-through giveaway, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at the church, 11436 Central Ave. (north of Phillips Boulevard). Non-perishable food will be distributed. There will be social distancing and participants should wear masks, Pastor Nakama said.
Volunteers and donations of dry goods are sought. Information: vochino.com.
