The Chino Planning Commission will hold public hearings at 7 p.m., Monday for consideration of several projects, including:
•The Eagle’s Nest, a 158,490 square-foot aviation business park with executive hangars proposed on approximately 8.5 acres in the northeastern quadrant of the Chino Airport;
•a request to increase the number of drive-through restaurants from two to three and allow the construction of a 2,400-square foot drive-through El Pollo Loco Restaurant on a .69-acre parcel at 6969 Schaefer Ave;
•a request to construct 68 detached residential dwelling units on 8.49 adjusted gross acres in the Preserve Specific Plan, generally located at the southwest corner of Hellman Avenue and Market Street;
•a wireless telecommunications facility designed as a 95-foot tall tree in a light industrial zoning district at 13950 Ramona Ave.;
•adoption of an update to the Chino Climate Action Plan to address state climate change regulations and new targets.
The public may speak in person at the 7 p.m. meeting in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. or email comments by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19 to planning@cityofchino.org.
* * *
Monte Vista Community Center
The Chino community is invited to attend a design workshop at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Monte Vista Park for a new community center being planned at the park, located at 13196 Monte Vista Drive.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Information: 334-3256.
