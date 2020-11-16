An employee at E.J. Marshall Elementary and Chino High School tested positive for coronavirus and both are isolating at home, said Chino Valley Unified Superintendent Norm Enfield in a letter to parents Sunday.
According to the Chino Valley Unified’s COVID-19 dashboard, 18 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
They include one staff member at Anna Borba Elementary, one at Country Springs Elementary, two at E.J. Marshall Elementary, one at Rhodes Elementary, one at Wickman Elementary, two at Magnolia Junior High, two at Chino High, one at Chino Hills High, one at the Chino Valley Adult School, and four staff members at other school district facilities.
No Chino Valley Unified students who have been on campus have tested positive for the virus, the dashboard shows.
“Any individuals who had prolonged, first contact with the employees as determined by Centers for Disease Control contact tracing guidelines have been contacted and are self-isolating at home,” Supt. Enfield wrote.
Both E.J. Marshall and Chino High, and several other schools, are taking part in distance learning, but special education students are been taking part in on-campus classes. Those classes will continue without interruption, the superintendent said.
“The areas utilized by the employees are in the process of being sanitized and disinfected thoroughly as part of the district’s COVID-19 cleaning procedures,” Supt. Enfield said.
The names and ages of the employees testing positive for COVID-19 were not released.
“The global pandemic continues to be an ever changing and fluid situation, and I ask staff to ensure that you practice healthy habits such as washing hands frequently, wearing face coverings, maintaining adequate social distancing and staying home when ill,” Supt. Enfield said.
Only employees who are medically exempt from wearing a face covering are not required to do so, he added.
The school district's COVID-19 dashboard is updated daily.
It can be found at https://www.chino.k12.ca.us/Page/46578.
