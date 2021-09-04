A bill that would allow as many as two duplexes on lots designated for single-family homes, known as the “duplex bill,” is being opposed by the mayors and councils in both Chino Hills and Chino.
The bill, approved by the Senate in May and by the Assembly on Aug. 26, awaits Gov. Newsom’s signature.
Senate Bill 9 allows two units per parcel and permits owners to subdivide their lots, so that density could be increased to as many as four units on a single-family parcel.
It is one of numerous housing bills coming from Sacramento that are intended to address the housing shortage in California.
The City of Chino Hills wrote a letter to the state legislature opposing the bill.
Mayor Brian Johsz said the bill takes away local control for decisions on how and where the city will grow and develop.
“The Chino Hills City Council has consistently stood up to advocate for keeping local housing issues within our purview,” Mayor Johsz said. “Sacramento continues to rebuff what cities across California want.”
The mayor said the city will send a letter to Gov. Newsom asking that he veto the bill that disregards local voter-approved measures such as Measure U.
Measure U, approved by Chino Hills voters in 1999, requires a public vote before a developer can increase the number of housing units beyond what is allowed in the city’s General Plan.
“The will of our city’s voters have been made known,” Mr. Johsz said. “I hope Sacramento finally will listen.”
The mayor said he encourages residents to contact Gov. Newsom’s office to express their thoughts on Senate Bill 9.
Community development director Joann Lombardo said the bill allows residential lot splits by right, taking away local government control.
Ms. Lombardo said some of the more serious negative consequences include doubling residential density without consideration for adequate water and services; increasing population in the fire hazard overlay areas challenging emergency response and evacuation efforts; and forcing lower and moderate income households out of their homes as speculative developers buy out older properties and redevelop with market-rate housing.
Chino submits letter
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa wrote a letter to Gov. Newsom on Tuesday asking him to veto the bill.
Mrs. Ulloa said the measure would require local governments to administratively approve an urban lot split, thus creating two independent lots that may be sold separately.
“Cities in California are unique, with each having a different community personality and values that reflect the history, self-identification, and goals of its residents,” she said.
“Housing affordability and homelessness are among the most critical issues facing California, but these are complex issues that the state cannot simply mandate away.”
Mayor Ulloa said the state has removed one of the key tools available to local governments to fund affordable housing—redevelopment.
“With the growth of construction and capital projects around the state, homes, especially for moderate and low-income families, have become too expensive to build and buy, often requiring subsidies in order to pencil out,” she said. “If the goal is to provide affordable housing, then the legislature should focus on restoring redevelopment.”
To address the concerns from more than 100 cities and groups opposing the bill, amendments were added Aug. 23 to give cities some veto power over units that threaten public health and safety and requiring that owners must live in the home for at least three years before they could split the property.
Mrs. Ulloa stated in her letter that requiring the owner to live in the home for three years will not prevent real estate investors building up to eight residential units on existing single-family parcels.
“Like the accessory dwelling units already permitted on these lots, Chino and other cities would have to approve the new apartments administratively without public notifications, hearings, written determinations, and appeals,” she said.
