A preview of next year’s productions at Chino Community Theatre will be staged at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Nov. 19.
A short scene from each show in the 2022 line-up will be performed.
The preview on Nov. 18 is restricted to season ticket holders and Nov. 19 is open to the public.
Both events are free, and will be followed with appetizers, dessert, coffee and a social hour. Season tickets will be available for purchase.
“Our welcome back year will be a year of laughter,” said theatre veteran Toni Lynd. “We celebrate all who have enjoyed attending our theatre in past years and we look forward to seeing them again in 2022.”
Ms. Lynd added, “We also look forward to new patrons to keep the arts alive.”
The 2022 season will feature all comedies, beginning with the Neil Simon classic “London Suite.”
That will be followed by the wacky comedy “Run for Your Wife.”
The summer will feature an inside look at the entertainment industry with “Completely Hollywood, Abridged.”
The fall production will be the dark, musical comedy “Little Shop of Horrors.”
The season will end with a previously produced favorite called “Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of a Christmas Carol.”
London Suite
In the tradition of Neil Simon’s earlier hits “Plaza Suite” and “California Suite,” “London Suite” features four hilarious and sometimes poignant vignettes all set in the same hotel suite, combining comedy and drama with Simon’s trademark witty dialogue.
Performances: Jan. 15, 21, 22, 28, 29, Feb. 4 and 5 at 8 p.m.; Jan. 16, 23 and 30 at 2:30 p.m.
Run for Your Wife
An uproarious farce by Ray Cooney concerning a bigamist with two wives and his frantic efforts to keep them from finding out about each other.
Performances: April 15, 16, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 at 8 p.m.; April 17, 24, and May 1 at 2:30 p.m.
Completely Hollywood (Abridged)
A funny history lesson by Reed Martin and Austin Ticheno with additional material by Dominic Conti. America’s “Bad Boys of Abridgement” are back to skewer the silver screen with another hysterical lesson on history.
Performances: May 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 8 p.m.; May 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Little Shop of Horrors
A dark musical by Howard Ashman (book and lyrics) and Alan Menken (music) based on the film by Roger Corman and screenplay by Charles Griffith is about Seymour and his man-eating plant. It includes wonderfully catchy tunes such as “Suddenly Seymour,” “Somewhere That’s Green,” and the delightful title tune.
Performances: Aug. 27, Sept. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 at 8 p.m.; Aug. 28, Sept. 4 and 11 at 2:30 p.m.
Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Christmas Carol
A group of British ladies take on a holiday classic by mounting their own version of the famous Charles Dickens’ Christmas tale.
Performances: Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17 at 8 p.m.; Dec. 4, 11, 18 at 2:30 p.m.
All plays are performed at 13123 Seventh St. Information: (909) 590-1149.
