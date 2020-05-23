HOA’s message to grads
Submitted photo

The Homeowners Association of Los Serranos Ranch Community off Soquel Canyon Drive in Chino Hills has posted this banner on its front gate, congratulating the graduating Class of 2020. “It was important for us to do this for them,” said HOA member Leticia Crawford. “I thought it was a nice thing to do as an HOA and also thought if we do this, other HOAs would follow.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.