Chino Valley Fire board members took no action Wednesday night to remove any sanctions levied last year against three-time censured board member Winn Williams, saying his comments at a Feb. 19 special board meeting and workshop were concerning.
“From the start, it became clear Winn was not going to be seeking reconciliation with the balance of the board or with the chief,” board president Harvey Luth stated Wednesday. “Winn made continual unrelated comments and demands and threats against the district and the chief if he did not get his way. He continually attempted to make discussions about him and his perceived wrongs against him.”
Mr. Williams suggested at the Feb. 19 meeting there “was something coming” if he did not get what he wanted, Mr. Luth said. The meeting was ‘frustrating and disappointing’, Mr. Luth added. Despite his feelings, Mr. Luth suggested that the board ponder making some changes to Mr. Williams’ status because it would be in the best interest of the district, including reinstating Mr. Williams' access to the board of directors’ office and allow his attendance at fire district-related functions.
Board members John DeMonaco, Sarah Evinger-Ramos and Mike Kreeger disagreed.
“A picture is worth a thousand words. I was really shocked with his remarks about the vindictiveness of why he did things,” Mr. DeMonaco. “He said everything’s he’s done was for vindictiveness. He does not have any intent to improve. He’s threatened us with disruptiveness. He’s threatened us with extortion. I do not support moving anything forward with Mr. Williams and my vote is going to be to leave things as they are until he can prove over a period of time that he is going to change, but he told us he’s not.” Mrs. Evinger-Ramos said she went into the Feb. 19 workshop with an open mind and having nothing but compassion for Mr. Williams.
“I was willing to change my view about this situation for the better of the district. However, the actions during that workshop were appalling to me. The fact that I cannot protect our fire chief as a board against the comments of retaliation is scary,” she said. “This is just ludicrous that in this day and age with harassment, policies and everything out there, we cannot protect our own employee against board member’s comments.”
Mr. Williams, who was elected to the board in November 2018, received censures in February, June and October 2019 for several board policy violations, including suggesting staff members are not capable of doing their jobs, presenting a statement that includes charges or complaints against employees, and stating at a public meeting the district has an “incompetent” chief and Chino Valley Fire District firefighters are inadequately trained for firefighting. Mr. Williams spoke for less than 10 seconds at Wednesday’s meeting by first stating he had no comment, but then said “the only thing I can say is I’m damned if I do say anything and I’m damned if I don’t.”
Mr. Luth said Mr. Williams came to him in December after Mr. Luth was selected as board president and expressed a desire to participate as a board member.
“(Mr. Williams) stated he deserves to be reinstated as a full board member because he has been good and that we are depriving him of his rights,” Mr. Luth said.
Mr. Williams suggested Mr. Luth make the changes on his own, but Mr. Luth said he was going to get a full vote of the board because it was the board who voted in favor of the three censures.
“I had hoped we could move past these hard, divisive comments and issues and find ways to work together and to function in the best interest of the district and best serve the community we are elected to represent,” Mr. Luth said.
