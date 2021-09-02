San Bernardino man jailed on suspicion of sending sexually explicit videos to Chino Hills girl

A 23-year-old San Bernardino man was jailed Thursday on suspicion of using a social media account to send sexually explicit videos to a teenage girl in Chino Hills, police said.
Dominique Dewayne Mercer was arrested 8:59 a.m. in the 12700 block of Kiowa Road in Apple Valley, Chino Hills Police Sgt. Narcie Sousa said.
He is being held on $100,000 bail and will appear in West Valley Superior Court on Friday, jail records indicate.
Chino Hills police were told on April 28 about sexually explicit videos being sent to an underage girl in Chino Hills through the Snapchat app, Sgt. Sousa said.
“(The suspect) knew the victim was under the age of 18 and continued to solicit a relationship,” he said. “Detective authored a warrant for Mr. Mercer’s arrest.”
Apple Valley police arrest the man Thursday.
“A photo of the suspect is being released, as investigators believe there my be additional victims,” Sgt. Sousa said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001, or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463,
