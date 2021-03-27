Four Chino Hills High students won top awards at the Chino Valley school district science fair. Junior Komal Kaur won a 3rd place trophy, Natalie Santillan won a blue ribbon medal, and freshman team Makena Baily and Kyra Phaychanpheng won first place trophies for their collaborative project. Komal, Makena and Kyra advanced to the 39th annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair where each student earned a Gold Award in a March 18 virtual ceremony.
All three will participate in the California state science fair and Komal will also compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair this spring.
A total of 10 students from the Chino Valley school district won Gold Awards at the regional science fair.
Projects that receive gold in the junior and senior divisions will advance to the California Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held virtually on April 12-13.
The following students from the Chino Valley school district received Gold Awards at the regional science and engineering fair:
Aubrey Figueroa, Samantha Singhi, and Christian Souhaid in the elementary division for grades 4 and 5.
Amber Lin, Ava Wong, and Cloe Utterback in the junior division for grades 6 to 8. Amber also won the Sweepstakes and Science and Technology Education Partnership Award.
William Sahagun, Komal Kaur, Makena Baily and Kyra Phaychanpheng in the senior division for grades 9 to 12.
The regional science fair is sponsored by San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, Inyo County Office of Education, Mono County Superintendent of Schools and Professional Engineers of California Government.
Submissions from 185 students within the three counties included 168 projects from 156 individuals and 12 groups.
Individual and group projects were judged in 23 categories of science from microbiology to zoology, math and physics to computational systems and environmental engineering.
