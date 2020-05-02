With a weather forecast of 80s and 90s this coming week, San Bernardino County officials are reminding seniors that cool relief is just a phone call away.
When weather gets hot, the county usually directs seniors in need to air-conditioned “cooling centers” such as libraries and shopping centers. With the state health order to stay at home and non-essential facilities closed, those places are now not available.
Seniors without air conditioning at home who need to cool down in the days ahead should call the County’s Adult Protective Services toll-free hotline at 1-877-565-2020. County staff will bring fans to their homes or possibly put them up in air-conditioned hotel rooms.
The public is advised to check on seniors in their neighborhood and call the county hotline if they believe help is needed for older neighbors.
