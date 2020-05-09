The Chino Valley school board has rejected the following claims filed against the school district to allow insurance carriers to investigate and recommend disposition.
In a claim filed March 6, Chaparral Elementary parent Brianna Aleman stated that her son’s glasses broke after he was hit in the face with a kickball during recess. Reimbursement of $314 is sought.
The following claims were submitted in April for incidents that happened before schools closed March 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Ayala High parent Biju B. Thomas claims that his son was wrongfully accused of being under the influence and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Reimbursement of medical expenses in the amount of $2,617 is sought.
Luis Tobar filed a claim seeking $621 reimbursement for medical expenses on behalf of his son who allegedly injured his knee after another student accidentally ran into him
while playing basketball during physical education at Don Lugo High in Chino.
Ayodele Coker, an employee at Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills, filed a claim for loss of property after a school site break-in, during which her classroom was vandalized. The claim seeks reimbursement of $888 for loss of property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.