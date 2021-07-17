The Chino Hills 55+ Club will celebrate its eighth anniversary during its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23 in person at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Coffee and registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Members and guests are invited to meet for lunch following the meeting at Bravo Burgers, 14698 Pipeline Avenue, in Chino Hills.
Club members who celebrate birthdays in July will receive a gift.
For those who cannot attend in person, the meeting will also be conducted using Zoom.
An email will be sent to members with access information.
For those who need assistance, members and non-members, on how to join the online meeting, call Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686.
