There was a point in Brittina Olmos’ life where she was in desperate in need of help.
Homeless, pregnant with her first child, and living in a car in the parking lot of Inland Hills Church in Chino, she was blessed with the generosity of others and turned her life around.
Now, the 29-year-old mother of 3-year-old Noah and 2-year-old Riley, started an organization to give what she can to anyone in need.
“I really love giving, and due to things that I went through, I’m more passionate about it so I am trying to teach my boys to be the same way,” said Ms. Olmos, a 2009 Chino Hills High graduate who now lives in Ontario.
“Hopefully, this little organization I made will grow with them as they get older.”
Ms. Olmos started “Los Hijos” two months ago, first gifting items such as blankets, slippers and crossword puzzles to Chino Senior Center and nearby senior citizens, using money she’s made from her job and collecting cans with her boys.
Money raised by collecting cans is put into her sons’ piggy bank until they go shopping for items to donate.
“They get excited that we are shopping for others. They are doing an awesome job,” she said.
Ms. Olmos is hoping to expand Los Hijos, reaching out to the Loma Linda Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House, domestic violence centers and additional senior centers in the Inland Empire.
“I have a huge heart for seniors,” Ms. Olmos said. “I want to bless a few families as well. I’m not wealthy as I am trying to make it as well. You don’t get poor by giving, you only get richer. What I want to teach my kids is you may not have everything that you want materialistically, but we need to bless people who don’t have.”
Her life was difficult a few years ago after becoming pregnant and in a relationship that wasn’t going well.
“I was living in a car parked at Inland Hills Church and would just sleep there in the parking lot. I would wake up in the morning and go about my day,” she said.
She got a job as a teaching assistant at a Montessori school in Chino and found housing at a hotel.
The expense of the hotel was a huge burden financially, causing her to go back to sleeping in her car at Inland Hills Church. She began saving money and was eventually able to secure a room to rent in Montclair.
“I was super grateful for that,” Ms. Olmos said. “It was the tiniest room ever, but it had its own bathroom and I was able to set up a little refrigerator. I made it work with what I had.”
She stayed there with her two boys, but they were growing and needed more space.
“We were struggling. I had to really save money, and I was praying a lot. I knew if I didn’t do something, it wasn’t going to get any better for us,” she said. She reached out to people at Inland Hills Church and they were more than happy to help.
“There were so many people who reached out to me during this hard time. They showed so much care and generosity and were so humble about it. That is where my passion to give back comes from,” Ms. Olmos said.
She encourages everyone to give what they can during the holidays. “I think what this world needs right now more than anything else is love and kindness,” she said.
Ms. Olmos said donations to Los Hijos will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 29.
She can be reached by email at loshijos909@gmail.com or on Instagram at @loshijoss.
“I really feel that it is super important to instill in my kids to be giving and not to ever put themselves above anyone because we don’t know what anybody is going through,” she said.
