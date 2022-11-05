Incumbent Christina Gagnier has topped $97,000 in contributions and spent more than $71,000 in an effort to retain her seat on the Chino Valley school board in Tuesday’s election.
Mrs. Gagnier, a Chino resident, is running for the District 3 seat in a contentious race against challenger Sonja Shaw, president of the Chino Valley Parent Advocacy group and vocal critic of the school board.
Mrs. Shaw also lives in Chino.
District 3 encompasses Chino Hills north of Eucalyptus Avenue and a portion of Chino to Euclid Avenue, including the College Park area where both candidates reside.
Campaign contribution statements for Sept. 25 through Oct. 22 show Mrs. Gagnier received $22,987, bringing her yearly total to $97,841.
In the latest filing, she received $4,900 from New York School of Law professor Robert Bauer of Maryland, $2,500 from Los Angeles-based Building a Stronger California sponsored by Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, $1,000 from the California Federations of Teachers in Sacramento and John Koskinen, a retiree from Washington D.C., and attorneys Gregory Stone of Pasadena and Donald Verrilli of Washington D.C.
She received several donations of $500 or less, the statements show.
Mrs. Gagnier spent $42,292 with Overland Strategies of Riverside on advertising and campaign consulting, her statements show.
Included in her advertising are 30-second television commercials airing on Spectrum cable channels.
Mrs. Gagnier has an ending cash balance of $26,805, according to her statements.
Mrs. Shaw received $5,315 in contributions in the latest filing period, bringing her total to $66,289.
That amount includes a $50,000 donation from Upland couple Charlie and Sherry Reynoso, the owners of Star Hardware in Ontario.
She reported a contribution of $1,250 from Lewis Pacific Partners, the master developer of The Preserve, and 14 contributions were received in the amount of $500 or less, her statements show.
She spent $8,014 between Sept. 25 and Oct. 22, including $6,049 to Minutemen Press in Rancho Cucamonga for campaign literature.
Mrs. Shaw has spent $23,886 over the calendar year and has an ending cash balance of $42,402, according to her campaign statements.
District 4
Chino Hills residents Jon Monroe and Lisa Greathouse are vying for the District 4 seat on the Chino Valley school board.
District 4 covers most of southern Chino Hills except Butterfield Ranch.
Mr. Monroe, who retired this year from the Chino Police Department, raised $200 in contributions between Sept. 25 and Oct. 22, according to his campaign statements.
His yearly total of $53,275 includes a $50,000 donation from the Reynosos.
He spent $5,869 during the recent filing period, which includes $4,950 to Action Mail of Escondido for campaign literature.
Mrs. Greathouse, a senior manager for internal communications with Disneyland Resort, received $18,584 in the recent filing period.
That amount includes $4,900 each from IUPAT Political Action Together Legislative Education Committee of Hanover, Maryland and Connie Leyva for Supervisor 2022; $2,500 from Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, and $1,000 each from Adam Mazur of Ohio and Eldrick Alexander of Chino Hills.
She loaned herself $1,750, her statements show.
Her expenses incurred between Sept. 24 and Oct. 22 were $7,013.
Of that amount, $6,903 was spent with Image Cube of Sylmar for campaign mailers and literature.
So far, Mrs. Greathouse has spent $32,355 and has a cash balance of $12,530.
