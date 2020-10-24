Chino Valley Fire District earned the Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting for the second straight year for its comprehensive annual financial report, the fire district announced Oct. 16.
The award is given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
“The awards are the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting,” said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
“Receiving the award is a significant accomplishment for a government agency and its management,” she added.
She said the fire district’s 2018-19 Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting is judged by an impartial panel and must meet “the highest standards of the program.”
“The standards include demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting,” Mrs. De Guevara said.
In addition, the fire district received a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the third straight year, this time for its 2019-20 annual budget.
