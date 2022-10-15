Fire Board, District 3
Winn Williams
City of residence: Chino
Age: 74
Occupation: Retired fire captain
Education: associate’s degree from San Bernardino Valley College
Top two issues
Too much growth in administrative personnel and not enough in safety. Growth in administrative personnel over the last 20 years has been exponential, while the number of safety personnel has been virtually flat. On top of that, some of the administrative staff are making outrageous compensation for the skills required for their position. For example, our board clerk made over $300,000 in total compensation in 2020. It is unacceptable for the clerk who takes notes at our board meetings to be paid that much. This egregious spending on administrative personnel is crowding out spending on safety personnel and putting public safety at risk. It is unsustainable and the full board needs the courage to address this.
Tom Haughey
City of residence: Chino
Age: 71
Occupation: Chino independent business owner, Haughey Insurance
Education: attended Cal State University, Los Angeles
Community involvement: San Bernardino County Planning Commission; Chino city councilman from 2001 to 2020; Chino City Planning Commissioner; former vice chair for Chino Valley YMCA; past president, Rancho Del Chino Rotary.
Top two issues
Effective leadership: During my past service on the Chino City Council, I worked successfully to make Chino a safer community by ensuring that our police and fire services were fully funded in a fiscally responsible manner.
This record of effectiveness has earned my candidacy the support of our Chino Valley firefighters and four directors on the Chino Valley Fire Board, and the unanimous support of the Chino City Council.
Fire safety innovation: I am committed to providing our fire district with the latest firefighting resources and education to better protect our neighborhoods from the increasing danger of wildfires caused by the ongoing drought. I will work to support our new fire station that will provide faster response times to the community. My top priority as your new fire board director will always be the safety of our Chino Valley families and that of our business community.
Fire Board, District 5
Mike Kreeger
Running unopposed
City of residence: Chino Hills
Age: 51
Occupation: Commercial insurance agent
Education: Attended Cal State Long Beach; Sociology at University of Southern California; Certificate from Sol School of Public Policy Executive Education for Elected Leaders
Community involvement: Volunteer since 1996, 25 years as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff, AYSO Coach, Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, San Bernardino County Parks Commission, Chino Hills Public Works Commission, PTA, Chino Hills Foundation, elected to Chino Valley Fire District board in 2013 and twice served as board president.
Two top issues
Ensure that the new Station 68 is built as planned and on budget. After an exhaustive study, we were able to identify where a station was needed for response times for medical and fire calls. We have been able to work with the City of Chino Hills to secure a parcel of land in the area needed and have begun the process of building the new station.
The estimated opening will be Spring 2024.
Staffing and equipment: I want to make sure that we have the proper number of personnel on duty 24 hours a day with the best equipment to get the job done. Due to the impact of larger tilt up commercial buildings we need a second ladder truck. This valuable vehicle costs $2 million and will be in service for 20 years.
I am very concerned about the ambulance contract with the county and here at Chino Valley we invested in four ambulances that we can staff to serve the community when the contract provider falls short.
