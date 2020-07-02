Chino Hills police jailed a 55-year-old man Wednesday night on suspicion of trying to steal bottles of alcohol from the Costco store at 13111 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Hai Le, of Garden Grove, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on $100,000 bail, jail records show.
He is also being held on a $15,000 arrest warrant from Orange County on a previous assault conviction.
Employees of the store stopped a man who was trying to steal alcohol bottles, but backed away when the suspect used a broken bottle as a weapon, said Deputy A. Ramirez.
After the man fled the store, he was arrested minutes later by deputies.
No injuries were reported.
