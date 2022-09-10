The Chino Hills Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the Shady View development proposed by Trumark Homes for 159 single-family homes on 130 acres at the southern end of Shady view Drive and Via La Cresta on the former Abacherli property in Butterfield.
As part of the project, oil storage tanks and oil transmission lines, some that date back nearly 70 years, will have to be relocated to an area west of the residences.
According to a city manager’s memo, the commission approved a conditional use permit for the demolition and relocation of the oil storage facilities with a total capacity of 1,250 barrels.
The commission discussed the project’s impact on traffic, circulation improvements, the visibility of the homes from the 71 Freeway, additional costs associated with the installation of photovoltaic systems required by the California Energy Code, design features that offer fire protection, and the phasing and timeframe for the construction of the project.
Representatives answered questions from David Denny of Coyote Street about the project’s trip contribution to neighboring streets and traffic control measures at Shady View Drive and Via La Cresta, the two roads that will provide access to the project.
