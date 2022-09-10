The Chino Hills Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the Shady View development proposed by Trumark Homes for 159 single-family homes on 130 acres at the southern end of Shady view Drive and Via La Cresta on the former Abacherli property in Butterfield. 

As part of the project, oil storage tanks and oil transmission lines, some that date back nearly 70 years, will have to be relocated to an area west of the residences. 

