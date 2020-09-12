The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission will discuss a proposal to implement a program where artwork can be transferred to vinyl and affixed to utility boxes in the city.
The commission will discuss the program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 in council chambers and the public will participate online.
The vinyl pieces when adhered to the box gives the illusion that the artwork has been painted directly onto the box, according to a city staff report.
Artwork on utility boxes can be seen in numerous cities.
The city would control the artist and art selection process and all art would be acquired as a purchase or gift, according to the report.
A Public Art Committee would be established consisting of two council members and one parks and recreation commissioner working with the community services department and the community relations division.
The commission will also discuss the results of the COVID-19 community recreation survey in which 758 responses were collected between July 20 and Aug. 14.
Residents were asked 14 questions about their comfort levels in taking recreation classes and what types of programs interested them.
To participate, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter code 86541188692 followed by the pound sign.
