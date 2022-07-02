A 61-year-old former stockbroker living in Chino Hills pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud charges by running a securities fraud scheme targeting low-income Hispanic families by promising high returns from construction loans and cheating on his taxes, according to the U.S. District Court Central District of California in Los Angeles.
Separately, Robert Louis Cirillo pleaded guilty to conspiracy after an elderly man was defrauded of nearly $400,000 in a “relative in distress” scheme, prosecutors said.
Mr. Cirillo is facing a maximum sentence of 43 years in federal prison when he is sentenced Sept. 6 to one count of securities fraud, one count of filing a false tax return and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, U.S. District Court spokesman Ciaran McEvoy said.
Prosecutors alleged Mr. Cirillo deceived more than 100 victims between 2014 and 2021 by telling them he would invest their funds in short-term construction loans that promised to pay between 15 and 30 percent returns within 90 days, Mr. McEvoy said.
“As part of the scheme, Mr. Cirillo showed actual and prospective victim investors fabricated bank statements that purported to show the investments’ growth,” Mr. McEvoy.
The invested money was used for Mr. Cirillo’s own personal expenses, credit card payments, a trip to Las Vegas and to purchase two cars, a Jeep and an Alfa Romeo, the spokesman said.
“Mr. Cirillo admitted to targeting members of the Hispanic community, many of whom were on limited means, for his fraudulent scheme,” Mr. McEvoy said.
One such investor gave her life savings of $20,000, he said.
The suspect in 2021 was accused of deceiving a senior citizen by saying the man’s grandson had been arrested for possession of illegal narcotics, convincing him to send $400,000 for bail. He used the money to pay for personal expenses, Mr. McEvoy said.
Prosecutors said between 2015 and 2017, income tax returns were filed to falsely showing only $30,985 in income instead of more than $3 million. The FBI and IRS investigated the case, the spokesman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.