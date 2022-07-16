State Park volunteers work hard to tend the land

If there is anybody who loves the Chino Hills State Park, it’s the volunteers who toil behind the scenes without recognition to replant, repair fencing, remove barbed wire, purchase trail markers, and pull invasive weeds.
The Chino Hills State Park Interpretive Association (CHSPIA) recently published a newsletter called “News from Nature” with photos depicting new amenities and how grants are going a long way to help out.
The California State Parks Foundation awarded grants to Hills for Everyone (the group that founded the State Park), CHSPIA, and the Chino Hills State Park to help with the recovery from the Blue Ridge Fire in 2020.
Those funds allowed volunteers to repair the burned fencing, bridge, and campground sign at the Rolling M Ranch, replant the native plant garden, purchase and install trail signs, and purchase new panels at the Aliso Overlook that will soon be installed.
Volunteers from Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas, and others removed 80 bags of invasive weeds near the Discovery Center on the Brea side of the park on Earth Day, with funding from the California State Parks Foundation.
With 90 miles of trails in the State Park, hikers can find themselves scratching their heads about what direction to proceed, so the Interpretive Association and State Parks continue the purchase and installation of new signs. Larry Klementowski, board president of the Interpretive Association, is leading this effort.
Some have noticed a new bike repair station at the Rolling M Ranch on the road to the campground.
Interpretive Association board member Neil Connolly was the mover and shaker on that project. Efforts to remove barbed wire continue. The State Park used to be separate parcels of cattle grazing rangeland enclosed with barbed wire.
As the State Park was put together, the barbed wire fences remained.
Although much has been removed, many sections continue to act as barriers to the movement of animals, potentially leading to injuries as wildlife run into the fences.
Since the Blue Ridge Fire, volunteers led by Interpretive Association board members Mary Glaser and Fred Reed, have removed many miles of the barbed wire.
To learn more about CHSPIA, contact Claire Schlotterbeck at claire@schlotterbeck.net or Eric Johnson at eric@chinohillsstatepark.org.
