Chino Hills police jailed a 41-year-old Chino man Oct. 7 on suspicion of torture, kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault with great bodily injury after a woman reported two days earlier she was held against her will and tortured for several days.
Jong Jin Park was taken into custody at 10:37 a.m. at his home in the 3200 block of Hillview Drive South near Chino Avenue and Serenity Trail, on the east side of the 71 Freeway. He is being held on $750,000 bail.
Chino Hills police detectives were called about a woman who came to an undisclosed emergency room with severe injuries, Deputy D. Renear said.
“The female reported she was a victim of domestic violence and held against her will,” the deputy said. “Detectives learned the victim was bound with restraints and tortured for several days.”
The Chino Hills Police Department’s Multiple Enforcement Team arrested the suspect after serving a search warrant at his home.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
